Two motorcyclists airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Monroe Co. crash

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - Two motorcyclists had to be evacuated by helicopter after their bike collided with an SUV in Monroe County Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the crash happened on Copper Road just north of Exodus Avenue in the Byron Township around 11:30 a.m.

The two people riding a black 2003 Harley Davidson were brought to the hospital via MedFlight with possible life-threatening injuries. Several people in a black 2019 Subaru Ascent were also injured, though the Sheriff’s Office did not release how many people were injured in the SUV, nor how bad.

Preliminary evidence suggests the motorcycle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in the oncoming lane, and crashed into the rear driver side of the SUV as the SUV was turning left when traveling southbound as well, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the names will be released at a later time.

