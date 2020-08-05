Advertisement

Two motorcyclists airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Monroe Co. crash

Two motorcyclists had to be evacuated by helicopter after their bike collided with a car in Monroe County Tuesday morning.
The Sheriff's Office said in a release that the crash happened on Copper Road just north of Exodus Avenue in the Byron Township around 11:30 a.m.
The Sheriff's Office said in a release that the crash happened on Copper Road just north of Exodus Avenue in the Byron Township around 11:30 a.m.(Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - Two motorcyclists had to be evacuated by helicopter after their bike collided with an SUV in Monroe County Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the crash happened on Copper Road just north of Exodus Avenue in the Byron Township around 11:30 a.m.

The two people riding a black 2003 Harley Davidson were brought to the hospital via MedFlight with possible life-threatening injuries. Several people in a black 2019 Subaru Ascent were also injured, though the Sheriff’s Office did not release how many people were injured in the SUV, nor how bad.

Preliminary evidence suggests the motorcycle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in the oncoming lane, and crashed into the rear driver side of the SUV as the SUV was turning left when traveling southbound as well, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the names will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kanye West officially files to be on Wisconsin presidential ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Kanye West finally did it. Yeezy has officially filed to get his name on the ballot in Wisconsin for President of the United States.

Coronavirus

Two bars in Wisconsin Dells temp. closed after workers test positive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Two bars in Wisconsin Dells are temporarily closing their doors after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Wisconsin DNR says murder hornet-like insect is actually harmless

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The DNR explained in a social media post Tuesday that what you might’ve seen may in fact be the native insect known as the “cicada killer.”

Sports

Beaver Dam’s Maty Wilke commits to the Badgers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
For the last four years Maty Wilke has done it all on the basketball court at Beaver Dam. For the next four, she’ll do the same 43 miles south in Madison. Wilke, a first-team all-state guard verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team Tuesday evening on twitter.

Latest News

Sports

Giannis watches in 2nd half as Nets beat Bucks 119-116

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Brooklyn ahead to stay, and the Nets beat Milwaukee 119-116 on Tuesday to keep the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

News

Madison committee considers banning police from using tear gas

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Madison man charged with homicide for stabbing 13-year-old daughter to death: Complaint

Updated: 2 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Waunakee School Board Reverses Fall Reopening Plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
Recurring 5 p.m. news recording

News

Vice Presidential Picks: Who will Joe Biden choose

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Absentee ballots available to hospitalized voters beginning Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Beginning Tuesday, hospitalized voters can appoint an agent to retrieve their Parisian Primary absentee ballot from the City of Madison Clerk’s Office.