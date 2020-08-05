Advertisement

UW System to comply with new federal Title IX regulations

Additionally, the board ensured the continuation of federal funding of nearly $1 billion Wednesday.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved a series of rules and policies to comply with new federal Title IX regulations, affecting cases involving discrimination based on sex.

“UW System campuses are committed to providing a learning and working environment free of harassment, discrimination, and violence. We will continue to aggressively enforce violations of law and our policies,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson.

Regent Vice President Michael M. Grebe added that in complying with the new regulations, the UW System is satisfying federal requirements, incorporating due process protections for all parties involved in Title IX proceedings, and avoiding unnecessary and costly litigation.

According to Grebe, failing to comply could result in the potential loss of nearly $1 billion in annual federal funding.

Regent Tracey L. Klein said she is concerned the new regulations will discourage victims from coming forward.

“While we are forced to take this issue up today by the threatened withdrawal of federal funding, I share the concern many have expressed that these new regulations will discourage victims of sexual harassment or discrimination from coming forward and will also make investigations more difficult,” said Klein.

