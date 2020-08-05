Advertisement

Wisconsin bar owner burns a face mask in protest of statewide mandate

Angie Skiles is seen on video helping light a face mask on fire inside her bar in Camp Douglas
(WEAU)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman in Camp Douglas says she “highly regrets” her actions after she was seen on cell phone video burning a face mask inside her bar.

Angie Skiles confirmed to NBC15 News that she helped light a face mask on fire inside Oops Saloon and Grill on Friday night. Skiles is seen on the video holding the mask while a man lights it on fire. The song “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood is playing in the background.

“I highly regret my actions on Friday night only as they were viewed as a sign of disrespect as that was never my intention,” Skiles wrote on Facebook. She stopped short of apologizing.

Someone sent NBC15 News the video, but when we tracked down the person who originally filmed it, we were denied permission to share it publicly.

Skiles says the statewide mask mandate that went into effect on Saturday feels like a violation of her rights.

“I fully support people wearing masks and follow the guidelines for sanitizing and cleaning at the bar. However, the mandate of masks felt like a freedom being taken away by myself and some of my customers,” said Skiles.

Skiles went on to say that many of her customers feel the same way.

“The night of the “mask burning” there was a bar full of like-minded individuals who seemingly were on a quest for their freedom. The burning of the mask was a symbol of freedom, although unintentionally in poor taste,” She said.

“I do not promote any hate or disrespect and I am embarrassed my actions are perceived that way. The privilege of being a bar owner in a small town is I get to hear the stories of my patrons. I truly appreciate the views of all of my customers, and I am saddened that my actions may reflect otherwise,”

