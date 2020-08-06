100 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers return to U.S. after Ukraine deployment

WISCONSIN (WMTV) - About 100 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers returned to the U.S. after a 10-month deployment to Ukraine Thursday.

They are the last of about 150 Guards to return home from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters. The unit served at Ukraine’s Combat Training Center – Yavoriv. About 40 soldiers from the same unit returned last month.

The Guards on Thursday landed at Fort Bliss, Texas, where they will spend several weeks demobilizing before returning to Wisconsin.

This comes after about 200 fellow Red Arrow Soldiers returned home last week after a deployment to Afghanistan.

