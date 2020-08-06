Advertisement

21 UW-Madison student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 since summer workouts began

UW-Madison student-athletes are back on campus this summer for voluntary workouts. But this season, they are subject to taking COVID-19 tests, and some are coming back positive.
(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison student-athletes are back on campus this summer for voluntary workouts. But this season, they are subject to taking COVID-19 tests, and some are coming back positive.

Wisconsin Athletics outlined in a release Thursday that students returning for workouts were first tested on June 8. Out of the initial 117 students tested that day, two of them tested positive, according to UW Athletics.

Then on July 8, 428 COVID-19 tests were taken, and seven student-athletes tested positive.

Between July 8 and Aug. 5, 12 student-athletes tested positive.

As of Aug. 5, 259 student-athletes returned to campus for workouts. A total of 1,788 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since June 8, according to UW Athletics.

“Per UW Athletics’ previously stated protocols, the department continues to isolate individuals who have tested positive and UW Athletics’ Infection Response Team is monitoring their recoveries,” according to the department.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No fans for first two Packers home games at Lambeau Field

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans' energetic support in the stands," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Brewers v. Sox: White Sox rookie Madrigal to IL with separated shoulder

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Prized Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal is headed to the 10-day injured list because of a separated left shoulder.

Local

Alvarez: “we are preparing for the reality that it will not be appropriate for thousands of fans to gather”

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT
The Badgers are preparing for a football season without fans

Latest News

News

Big Ten releases conference football schedule

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT
Badgers will play a conference only schedule this year

Sports

Beaver Dam’s Maty Wilke commits to the Badgers

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
For the last four years Maty Wilke has done it all on the basketball court at Beaver Dam. For the next four, she’ll do the same 43 miles south in Madison. Wilke, a first-team all-state guard verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team Tuesday evening on twitter.

Sports

Giannis watches in 2nd half as Nets beat Bucks 119-116

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Brooklyn ahead to stay, and the Nets beat Milwaukee 119-116 on Tuesday to keep the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Sports

Madison Mallards General Manager hangs up his cleats

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
After ten years with the team, Madison Mallards General Manager Tyler Isham announced Monday he is stepping down from his role to focus on family.

Sports

Packers offer fans new way to show support as training begins

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans won’t be able to attend the Packers’ Training Camp, but the team is inviting fans to share the excitement for the upcoming season in a new way: through letters sent directly to the team.

Sports

Bucks head coach named co-recipient of Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Milwaukee Bucks’ head coach has been named a co-recipient of the 2020 Michael H. Goldberg National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year award.