7-day average of COVID-19 cases continues to drop since peak 11 days ago

The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continued a downward trend Thursday, when the Wisconsin DHS reported a seven-day average of 810 cases over the past week - a significant drop from an average of 930 almost two weeks ago.
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continued a downward trend Thursday, when the Wisconsin DHS reported a seven-day daily average of 810 cases over the past week - a significant drop from an average of 930 almost two weeks ago.

Numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show that since an all-time high recorded on July 26, the average number of confirmed daily cases plummeted over the following 11 days.

Not a single day since then has the seven-day average risen, the DHS reports. Before July 26, the average number of new cases climbed for over a month, since June 17.

7-day average of new COVID-19 cases
7-day average of new COVID-19 cases(DHS)

On Thursday, the DHS reported that the percent of positive new cases also took a dip, to 4.7 percent, after climbing slightly the day before.

The number of new cases landed at 839 on Thursday, slightly more than the 7-day average reported above.

That brings the total number of tests that came back positive to just over 57,700 in Wisconsin since the pandemic began.

DHS reported eight new deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the death toll in the state to 978.

The daily testing capacity now rests at just over 24,000 in the state, at 83 labs currently performing tests.

