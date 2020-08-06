Another round of gunshots reported on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating another shots fired incident in Madison.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to Park Heights Court near Elver Park just after 11:30 Wednesday night for a report of five to six gunshots. Police did find three shell casings believed to be from a handgun.

Witnesses at scene shared that they saw a dark-colored car speed away after the shots, along with a person running from the area toward Elver Park.

The incident on Madison’s west side is only a few miles away from Garner Park, where a day before at least three people were shot when gunfire erupted on a crowd of around 300 people at a celebration of life for a recent Madison homicide victim.

On Wednesday, Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl shared that “the gun violence that we’re seeing here in Madison is really at an unprecedented level.”

If anyone has information on this incident, you’re encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.