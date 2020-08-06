Advertisement

Another round of gunshots reported on Madison’s west side

.
.(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating another shots fired incident in Madison.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to Park Heights Court near Elver Park just after 11:30 Wednesday night for a report of five to six gunshots. Police did find three shell casings believed to be from a handgun.

Witnesses at scene shared that they saw a dark-colored car speed away after the shots, along with a person running from the area toward Elver Park.

The incident on Madison’s west side is only a few miles away from Garner Park, where a day before at least three people were shot when gunfire erupted on a crowd of around 300 people at a celebration of life for a recent Madison homicide victim.

On Wednesday, Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl shared that “the gun violence that we’re seeing here in Madison is really at an unprecedented level.”

If anyone has information on this incident, you’re encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DNC delegate from Madison optimistic about the convention moving to fully virtual format

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Madison leaders implore end to gun violence, after Garner Park shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Helbachs Coffee at risk of losing food and drink license for defying mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago

Crime

Fitchburg PD: Woman attacked while running on trail

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Fitchburg police are in search of a man they say attacked a woman while she was running on the Capital City Trail Wednesday evening.

Latest News

News

Madison leaders implore end to gun violence, after Garner Park shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Madison community and government leaders say partnership is key in ending gun violence, the day after a shooting at Garner Park.

News

DNC delegate from Madison optimistic about the convention moving to fully virtual format

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
The event, originally expected to bring in about 50,000 visitors to Milwaukee, is now confined to a computer screen, but Khaleel said he remains optimistic.

Sports

Brewers v. Sox: White Sox rookie Madrigal to IL with separated shoulder

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prized Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal is headed to the 10-day injured list because of a separated left shoulder.

News

UW System to comply with new federal Title IX regulations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved a series of emergency rules and a Regent policy to comply with new federal Title IX regulations. Additionally, the board ensured the continuation of federal funding of nearly $1 billion Wednesday.

News

Police investigate shooting at Garner Park

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Kanye West’s presidential candidacy in Wisconsin is under review

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will review Kayne West's candidacy forms.