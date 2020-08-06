Advertisement

Beloit College to offer tuition-free semesters

In addition to tuition-free semesters, Beloit College is offering deferred payment dates, no-interest loans, and up to two months of loan payments.
(WIFR)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit College announced they will offer tuition-free ninth and tenth semesters to students who enroll full-time during the 2020-21 academic year.

The decision is an expansion of the Beloit Action Plan that was created in response to COVID-19 and launched in April. The plan is said by the college to introduce student-centered flexibility and better prepare for disruption should a change between in-person and remote learning occur mid-semester.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time for the entire school year, have completed eight full-time semesters, and have graduated or have an academic reason for additional semesters before graduating.

“Beloit has a history of responding to challenges in ways that are innovative and student-focused, and offering these additional semesters is an excellent example of that,” said Provost and Dean of the College Eric Boynton. “We know that this semester may look a little different due to the pandemic.”

In addition to tuition-free semesters, Beloit College is offering deferred payment dates, no-interest loans, and up to two months of loan payments.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force: Two charged with drug offenses, released on bond

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
61-year-old Jerry L. Koch of Cuba City and 25-year-old Terri L. Arndt of Richland Center were arrested in the Town of Potosi on Saturday, Aug. 1. Officials allegedly found them with nearly 100 grams of methamphetamine.

News

Pandemic, virtual learning impacts teen mental health

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
Teens respond to survey showing a change in mental health during the pandemic; one high school senior shares her personal experience.

News

Dane Co. Health Board rejects petition that calls for stricter COVID-19 response

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Pandemic, virtual learning shifts teen mental health

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

No fans for first two Packers home games at Lambeau Field

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Regent St. businesses prepare for uncertain home football season

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Local

Woman walking her dog injured by hit-and-run driver in Middleton

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Middleton police are asking for the public’s help after a 64-year-old woman walking her dog was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon. The driver of that vehicle then took off.

Crime

MPD: Burglar breaks into north side condo, steals cash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A resident on Madison’s north side called 911 after hearing a loud crash, seeing a neighbor’s dog run loose and then spotting a man running by with a bag Tuesday evening, police say.

News

Madison mayor condemns rising gun violence: ’Truly effective response requires a community response’

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

MPD: 2 Hate crimes in 24 hours

Updated: 1 hour ago