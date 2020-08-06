Beloit College to offer tuition-free semesters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit College announced they will offer tuition-free ninth and tenth semesters to students who enroll full-time during the 2020-21 academic year.

The decision is an expansion of the Beloit Action Plan that was created in response to COVID-19 and launched in April. The plan is said by the college to introduce student-centered flexibility and better prepare for disruption should a change between in-person and remote learning occur mid-semester.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time for the entire school year, have completed eight full-time semesters, and have graduated or have an academic reason for additional semesters before graduating.

“Beloit has a history of responding to challenges in ways that are innovative and student-focused, and offering these additional semesters is an excellent example of that,” said Provost and Dean of the College Eric Boynton. “We know that this semester may look a little different due to the pandemic.”

In addition to tuition-free semesters, Beloit College is offering deferred payment dates, no-interest loans, and up to two months of loan payments.

