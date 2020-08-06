Brewers v. Sox: White Sox rookie Madrigal to IL with separated shoulder

CHICAGO (AP) -- Prized Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal is headed to the 10-day injured list because of a separated left shoulder.

General manager Rick Hahn was optimistic the rookie will return by the end of the month, though he also said Wednesday offseason surgery might be needed.

Madrigal was hurt sliding into third trying to advance from first on a single to center at Milwaukee on Tuesday. He had five hits in his first 17 major league at-bats after being called up Friday from the team’s auxiliary site in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Hahn also said slugger Edwin Encarnacion is day to day after leaving Tuesday’s game because of inflammation near his left shoulder, in the joint between his collarbone and sternum.

