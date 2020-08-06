Advertisement

Commission ponders firing Milwaukee police chief after protests

The commission that oversees police in Milwaukee is considering firing the department’s chief after his handling of protests against police brutality exposed long-running tension with commissioners.
Alfonso Morales
Alfonso Morales(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) -- The commission that oversees police in Milwaukee is considering firing the department’s chief after his handling of protests against police brutality exposed long-running tension with commissioners.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission is scheduled to consider terminating Chief Alfonso Morales during a meeting Thursday night.

The commission has criticized him for using tear gas on protesters. They ordered Morales in late July to release reams of information on how the department has handled multiple incidents, starting with the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown in January 2018. The police department says the directives aren’t valid.

