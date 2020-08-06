Advertisement

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.(Source: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPHINE, Va. (Gray News) – You never know when your brush with fame will come.

Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

“He was super-cool as he posed with Angie for a selfie!!” a Facebook post from the travel center said.

Imagine the shock our Subway employee, Angie Graves felt when KANE BROWN stopped in this Morning!! Brown is a...

Posted by White's Travel Center on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign and appears to be smiling behind his mask.

The singer’s latest single is “Be Like That.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

21 UW-Madison student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 since summer workouts began

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison student-athletes are back on campus this summer for voluntary workouts. But this season, they are subject to taking COVID-19 tests, and some are coming back positive.

Crime

Rock Co. authorities seize firearms, cash and drugs from Janesville home

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit seized firearms, cash and drugs from a man’s home Wednesday morning.

Crime

Three more men charged in alleged looting at State St. clothing store

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Three men have been charged with burglary after prosecutors say they participated in looting at a Madison clothing store during unrest in late May.

National Politics

Democrats demand Postal Service reverse changes slowing mail

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

Latest News

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

National Politics

‘See you in court’: ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the day Trump took office, the ACLU has filed 237 lawsuits against the administration and about 160 other legal actions.

News

Regent St. businesses prepare for uncertain home football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Bars and restaurants are bracing for the reality of no fans in Camp Randall this fall.

National

Trump: Biden wants to 'hurt God'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Trump tells crowd on tarmac that Joe Biden wants to "hurt God."

National

Trump, McConnell huddle with virus talks at risk of collapse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 test from UW-Madison could provide better results using saliva

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison researchers believe a new COVID-19 test that uses spit could prove to be a faster, cheaper and less complicated method compared to other tests.