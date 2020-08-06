Dane County Regional Airport completes new taxiway project that improves safety

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Regional Airport has completed its three-year-long project that adds a parallel taxiway on one of the airport’s runways.

The airport made the announcement on social media Thursday, saying that the new taxiway will run along the northeast side of Runway 14-32, called “Taxiway M.”

"This project is to help reduce runway crossing and taxiing operations, which results in safer airfield operations!" according to the airport.

You can view more photos of the addition on the airport’s Flickr account here.

