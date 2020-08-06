Edgewater adds tent and new safety measures to patio

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Edgewater Hotel in Madison is a popular summer spot for people to grab a drink, eat, and check out the view of Lake Mendota. COVID-19 has changed the summer spot by adding new safety precautions, limiting the capacity of people and only delivery and take-out options for food and drinks.

A tent that the Edgewater typically uses for large community events and weddings has been put up over the patio for everyone to enjoy. There are about 20 tables on the patio, four seats to a table and each are six feet apart. The tables are first come, first serve. The tables and chairs are sanitized after every use.

People can order food and drinks for delivery and take-out from the Statehouse restaurant, for dinner only, and the Market for breakfast and lunch. The Boathouse restaurant is only serving dockside pick-up for lunch and dinner. All food and drinks are delivered to-go style with no-contact.

The pier at the Edgewater is open to the public. People can order and pick-up food from the Boathouse if they are on the pier. People can boat and use the pier, it is a public pier access to Lake Mendota.

The patio is open to anyone during normal business hours of the Edgewater 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about the new safety measures click here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.