Fitchburg PD: Woman attacked while running on trail

The woman told police the man asked her for money and then grabbed her. She was able to break free from the man, run away and call 911.
(WMTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -Fitchburg police are in search of a man they say attacked a woman while she was running on the Capital City Trail Wednesday evening.

Fitchburg officers responded to the area of the trail between Yarmouth Greenway and Caddis Bend around 6:30 p.m after they received a call from the victim, according to an incident report.

The woman told police the man asked her for money and then grabbed her. She was able to break free from the man, run away and call 911. She was transported to a local hospital and assessed for minor injuries.

The 27-year-old woman told responding officers the man fled into the woods surrounding the trail after attacking her.

The man is described as approximately 5′7″ to 6′ with a thin build. He was possibly wearing a blue t-shirt and black sweatpants at the time.

Officers set-up a perimeter and searched for the suspect with the help of McFarland Police K9 Unit, but were unable to locate the man.

Officers from the City of Madison and Town of Madison Police Departments also assisted in the investigation. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Officers are requesting anyone in the area to review any business or home video surveillance footage for anyone matching the description.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers: (608)266-6014 or visit P3tips.com, Fitchburg Police Tip Line: (608)270-4321, or text “Fitchburg” + your tip to 847411.

