Local COVID-19 survivors are left dealing with the devastating effects of the disease

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People who have contracted severe cases of COVID-19 and beat the virus are dealing with the lingering after-effects.

“It’s been a challenge. This virus brings with it things that you wouldn’t expect. The symptoms linger for months,’' said Karen McIntyre from Sun Prairie.

The 68-year-old spent a month in St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Much of her stay was in a coma.

“It’s an unpredictable monster and you don’t know if you will be the one who will be severely affected,” she said.

“I know there was a point where I didn’t know if she was going to make it,” said St. Mary’s nurse Vanessa Pierce who helped treat McIntyre. “I did see the video of her leaving the hospital and I definitely cried,”

McIntyre beat the disease more than three months ago. But she’s still dealing with lingering symptoms.

“I’m experiencing a lot of joint pain and muscle weakness,” she said. “I’m still doing PT (physical therapy) even though it’s been months,”

36-year-old Dan Neuman of Madison is another COVID-19 survivor. He spent 10 days on a ventilator at Meriter Hospital back in March. Neuman says he just doesn’t have the energy that he used to.

“I feel like myself, but a tired sore version of myself,” he said.

He estimates he is 70-80% back to normal but wonders if he’ll ever be 100% again.

“I think hardest thing for me right now, emotionally and mentally, is just the frustration of not being able to do all the regular stuff that I wish I could do,” Neuman said.

“I think the tricky thing with COVID-19 is you can’t assume that if you get it that you’ll do fine,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof with UW Health.

Dr. Pothof says since this disease is so new, it’s hard to know exactly what this virus can do to the body long after it’s gone.

“People have no way of knowing if they get it, if they will have these long-term effects, whether they have scarring in their lungs or inflammation of the heart. So, this disease you don’t want to get because we don’t know enough about it,” Dr. Pothof said.

Dr. Pothof says some common symptoms former COVID-19 patients report include persistent coughing and shortness of breath.

“Recovery isn’t quick and there are effects that maybe linger much longer than maybe we anticipated or what people typically associate with the cold or the flu,” he said.

According to a study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association, less than 13% of COVID-19 patients were completely symptom free 60 days after their first symptom. 32% had one or two symptoms and 55% had three or more after 60 days.

“I’m hopeful that I will recover completely but to be honest, it doesn’t feel like it most days. I don’t feel like I will be 100% again. I have a new normal and I am adjusting,” said McIntyre.

As they continue their recovery, both McIntyre and Neuman feel obligated to fight any COVID-19 misinformation.

“Well I know firsthand that this virus is very, very real, it is devastating,” she said. “Do your part. Wear a mask,”

“It’s such a small thing that we can do that hurts us in no way whatsoever and can only help other people,” added Neuman.

These survivors now left to cope with the lasting effects of this disease maybe for the rest of their lives.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.