Madison Metro bus driver cited after accidentally flipping van during U-turn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Metro bus driver was cited after making a U-turn, clipping a van and causing the vehicle to flip over Wednesday, police say.

According to an incident report from MPD, the bus driver made a U-turn at East Washington and Schmedeman avenues around 2:13 p.m., thinking there was no traffic in the area.

The bus ended up clipping a passing van and flipping it over. The van’s driver was not seriously hurt, according to police.

The bus driver was cited for making an improper turn.

