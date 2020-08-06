Advertisement

Missing Altoona woman found dead, foul play not suspected

Angela Coffield
Angela Coffield(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Missing Altoona woman, Angela Coffield, has been pronounced dead.

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says a farmer called the dispatch center indicating he had found a body in a field. Deputies confirmed the body to be that of Coffield.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected.

Coffield was last seen July 29 around 8:30 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

21 UW-Madison student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 since summer workouts began

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison student-athletes are back on campus this summer for voluntary workouts. But this season, they are subject to taking COVID-19 tests, and some are coming back positive.

Crime

Rock Co. authorities seize firearms, cash and drugs from Janesville home

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit seized firearms, cash and drugs from a man’s home Wednesday morning.

Crime

Three more men charged in alleged looting at State St. clothing store

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Three men have been charged with burglary after prosecutors say they participated in looting at a Madison clothing store during unrest in late May.

News

Regent St. businesses prepare for uncertain home football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Bars and restaurants are bracing for the reality of no fans in Camp Randall this fall.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 test from UW-Madison could provide better results using saliva

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison researchers believe a new COVID-19 test that uses spit could prove to be a faster, cheaper and less complicated method compared to other tests.

Latest News

Local

Dane County Regional Airport completes new taxiway project that improves safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Regional Airport has completed its three-year-long project that adds a parallel taxiway on one of the airport’s runways.

Coronavirus

7-day average of COVID-19 cases continues to drop since peak 11 days ago

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continued a downward trend Thursday, when the Wisconsin DHS reported a seven-day average of 810 cases over the past week - a significant drop from an average of 930 almost two weeks ago.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. Health Board rejects petition that calls for stricter COVID-19 response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Board of Health has rejected a petition that called for a far stricter response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the county.

State

100 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers return to U.S. after Ukraine deployment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
About 100 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers returned to the U.S. after a 10-month deployment to Ukraine Thursday.

State

Commission ponders firing Milwaukee police chief after protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The commission that oversees police in Milwaukee is considering firing the department’s chief after his handling of protests against police brutality exposed long-running tension with commissioners.