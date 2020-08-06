Missing Altoona woman found dead, foul play not suspected

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Missing Altoona woman, Angela Coffield, has been pronounced dead.

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says a farmer called the dispatch center indicating he had found a body in a field. Deputies confirmed the body to be that of Coffield.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected.

Coffield was last seen July 29 around 8:30 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation.

