Missing Jackson man could be in Appleton area

JACKSON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man with ties to the Appleton area has been reported missing from southeast Wisconsin.
Stephen R. Lombard, 30, was last seen leaving his mother's home in the Village of Jackson on July 27 at 7:30 p.m.
There was a possible sighting of Jackson in Milwaukee about an hour later, but that information has not been verified.
Jackson Police say Stephen has ties to the Milwaukee and Appleton areas and he could be there.
If you have information, call your local police department.
DESCRIPTION
- White male
- 30-years-old
- 5'8"
- 200 pounds
- Blue eyes
- Brown hair
