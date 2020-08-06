Advertisement

MPD: Burglar breaks into north side condo, steals cash

A resident on Madison’s north side called 911 after hearing a loud crash, seeing a neighbor’s dog run loose and then spotting a man running by with a bag Tuesday evening, police say.
(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A resident on Madison’s north side called 911 after hearing a loud crash, seeing a neighbor’s dog run loose and then spotting a man running by with a bag Tuesday evening, police say.

According to an incident report from MPD, the man with the bag was in fact running from a nearby condo in the 300 block of East Bluff, where the suspect had broken a front window to get inside. The suspect then left out the front door, officers later learned.

The resident of the condo, who was not at home at the time, told officers that cash was missing.

