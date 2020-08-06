MPD: Man yells homophobic slurs, punches victims at LGBTQ-friendly bars

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and punching patrons at two LGBTQ-friendly bars in Madison early Thursday morning.

Madison police say Billy Jack Kroneman, of Marshall, Wis., was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, as well as tentatively charged with resisting/obstructing and bail jumping.

Witnesses escorted Kroneman from two bars on West Main Street around 1:37 a.m. after he yelled homophobic slurs at them, according MPD.

Kroneman then returned to the bars and started using the same slurs, as well as looking for a physical confrontation, police say.

Victims later told officers that Kroneman punched a 34-year-old Madison man several times in the face, and punched a 42-year-old woman. A 41-year-old man injured a knee, elbow, and hand while trying to stop Kroneman, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they too heard Kroneman yelling homophobic slurs at victims.

