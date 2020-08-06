MPD: Suspect steals clock that was going to be victim’s anniversary gift to wife

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 62-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly throwing a brick through a neighbor’s window and stealing a clock, which the victim says was going to be an anniversary gift for his wife.

Madison police say a resident on Milwaukee Street called 911 around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after watching the suspect, Jimmy A. Clark, throw a brick through the window.

It appears Clark decided to not enter that way, though, perhaps because of the jagged glass, according to MPD.

Clark then allegedly began kicking down a back door.

When officers arrived, Clark was still on the property and carrying a bag, containing the clock.

It turned out to be an anniversary gift the victim had ordered for his wife. The clock had been in a box that was just delivered, and was on the victim's front step, according to police.

MPD says Clark is a suspect in other recent break-ins. He was taken to jail on tentative charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, and bail jumping.

