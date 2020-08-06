Neil Young is suing Trump’s reelection campaign for copyright infringement

Neil Young is suing President Donald Trump's reelection campaign after two of his songs were played at Trump rallies.

“This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing,” Young’s lawyers wrote in the complaint, which was filed on Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, according to CNN.

"However, Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a 'theme song' for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate."

The president’s reelection campaign repeatedly played “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” at several rallies without seeking permission, including at the June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that drew widespread criticism for taking place amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the complaint.

