Advertisement

Neil Young is suing Trump’s reelection campaign for copyright infringement

Neil Young is suing President Donald Trump's reelection campaign after two of his songs were played at Trump rallies.
President Donald Trump and Neil Young
President Donald Trump and Neil Young(CNN VAN)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Neil Young is suing President Donald Trump's reelection campaign after two of his songs were played at Trump rallies.

“This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing,” Young’s lawyers wrote in the complaint, which was filed on Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, according to CNN.

"However, Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a 'theme song' for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate."

The president’s reelection campaign repeatedly played “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” at several rallies without seeking permission, including at the June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that drew widespread criticism for taking place amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the complaint.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

How an arrest upended filming of ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By ALICIA RANCILIO
The fourth episode of the new Lifetime docuseries, which was intended to be a round-table with survivors, was redone to focus on Maxwell's alleged crimes and her grooming of potential victims.

National

France’s Macron announces fundraising conference for Lebanon after Beirut blast

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive ahead of Trump visit

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Coronavirus

UW System to receive $32 million to help test students for COVID-19

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The UW System and UW-Madison will receive another $32 million in CARES Act money to help the system test students when the school year begins.

National Politics

Back-to-back suits seek to dissolve NRA, its charitable arm

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, LARRY NEUMEISTER and LISA MARIE PANE Associated Press
New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday her office is suing to dissolve the National Rifle Association, saying its leaders exploited it for personal gain.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Alpha? Amped up season forecast, names may run out

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This year's forecast of up to 25 is the highest number NOAA has ever predicted, beating the 21 predicted for 2005.

Coronavirus

‘Shame on all of you’: Obituary for man who died of COVID-19 complications blames Trump, people who won’t wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News Staff
David Nagy, 79, of Jefferson, Texas,died a needless death, his family pointed out in his obituary.

National

People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer, CDC says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WVUE Staff
Some people are getting sick and in extreme cases dying after drinking hand sanitizer, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

National

Texas golf course groundskeeper survives lightning strike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KLTV Digital Staff
Emergency crews were called out to the Henderson Country Club for a person who had been struck by lightning.

Coronavirus

Mental health issues rise in kids

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Fear and concern over the coronavirus can dlead to more stress for all of us, but during the pandemic, one child psychologist says he's seeing a significant increase in mental health issues among children.