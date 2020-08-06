Advertisement

New COVID-19 test from UW-Madison could provide better results using saliva

UW-Madison researchers believe a new COVID-19 test that uses spit could prove to be a faster, cheaper and less complicated method compared to other tests.
Testing for the new saliva-based COVID-19 test at the UW-Madison
Testing for the new saliva-based COVID-19 test at the UW-Madison(UW-Madison)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison researchers believe a new COVID-19 test that uses spit could prove to be a faster, cheaper and less complicated method compared to other tests.

According to a news release Thursday, scientists from UW–Madison’s AIDS Vaccine Research Laboratory have collected hundreds of samples from volunteers at three UW–Madison testing sites and from a local elementary school.

Researchers found that the saliva-based tests could be completed in only a matter of hours, compared to wait times that can go into days for other methods of testing.

The study made its initial findings available in late July in a study posted on medRxiv, a site for health sciences research that has yet to be peer-reviewed and published.

The university did clarify in the release that their test has not been approved for clinical diagnosis. Researchers are now concentrating on whether this test can be administered frequently and efficiently.

“This sort of testing, if it is successful and can be expanded, offers hope that schools and workplaces could receive rapid turnaround testing to assist in the complex decision of managing education during the outbreak with a test that is still sensitive enough to catch the people who are contagious, but exceptional in terms of accessibility, cost, and turnaround time” says David O’Connor, professor at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health who is working on the study.

The project began back in February, when researchers with UW Hospitals and Clinics wanted to find out if recent flu-like illnesses were actually the coronavirus.

Learn more about the spit-based COVID-19 test on the university’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Rock Co. authorities seize firearms, cash and drugs from Janesville home

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit seized firearms, cash and drugs from a man’s home Wednesday morning.

Crime

Three more men charged in alleged looting at State St. clothing store

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Three men have been charged with burglary after prosecutors say they participated in looting at a Madison clothing store during unrest in late May.

News

Regent St. businesses prepare for uncertain home football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Bars and restaurants are bracing for the reality of no fans in Camp Randall this fall.

Local

Madison Metro bus driver cited after accidentally flipping van during U-turn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Madison Metro bus driver was cited after making a U-turn, clipping a van and causing the vehicle to flip over Wednesday, police say.

Latest News

Local

Dane County Regional Airport completes new taxiway project that improves safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Regional Airport has completed its three-year-long project that adds a parallel taxiway on one of the airport’s runways.

Coronavirus

7-day average of COVID-19 cases continues to drop since peak 11 days ago

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continued a downward trend Thursday, when the Wisconsin DHS reported a seven-day average of 810 cases over the past week - a significant drop from an average of 930 almost two weeks ago.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. Health Board rejects petition that calls for stricter COVID-19 response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Board of Health has rejected a petition that called for a far stricter response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the county.

State

100 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers return to U.S. after Ukraine deployment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
About 100 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers returned to the U.S. after a 10-month deployment to Ukraine Thursday.

State

Missing Altoona woman found dead, foul play not suspected

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Missing Altoona woman, Angela Coffield, has been pronounced dead.

State

Commission ponders firing Milwaukee police chief after protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The commission that oversees police in Milwaukee is considering firing the department’s chief after his handling of protests against police brutality exposed long-running tension with commissioners.