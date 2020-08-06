Advertisement

No fans for first two Packers home games at Lambeau Field

The Packers made the announcement Thursday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There will be no fans at Lambeau Field for the first two Green Bay Packers home games of the 2020 NFL season.

"Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans' energetic support in the stands," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "Given the extraordinary circumstances this year and the additional protocols in place, though, we determined it was best to take incremental steps to start the regular season. These two games will allow us to focus our attention on safely conducting games inside the stadium with all necessary participants.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to host fans for games later in the season, should conditions allow. We will continue to consult with community healthcare and public health officials on the pandemic conditions in our area. We ask our fans to continue to help by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing guidelines."

All other public areas at Lambeau Field will also be closed to fans during these first two home games. This includes parking lots (no tailgaiting), the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame and 1919 Kitchen and Tap.

Titletown is expected to be home, sans team-run gameday activities.

The third home game of the season is Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. The team says they will have to evaluate the situation at the time and determine if fans will be allowed in the stadium for that game. If fans are allowed to return to the stadium this season, season ticket holders who opted-in will get information about how to get their tickets.

If fans are allowed, they will be required to wear face masks and there will be reduced capacity at the stadium.

The team already announced there would be no fans for preseason or training camp.

Wide Receiver Devin Funchess is the only Packers player to opt out of the season. In an Instagram post, Funchess said his “closest family members have experienced the life-threatening impact of COVID-19 first hand,” and “for their and my own safety, I’ve decided to opt out of the upcoming NFL season.”

