Advertisement

Regent St. businesses prepare for uncertain home football season

Bars and restaurants are bracing for the reality of no fans in Camp Randall this fall.
Camp Randall may sit quiet this fall as there's a likelihood no fans will be allowed in the stadium.
Camp Randall may sit quiet this fall as there's a likelihood no fans will be allowed in the stadium.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On a typical Saturday in the fall, if the Badgers are playing at home, it’s a busy day for businesses on Regent Street.

“It would pretty much be pretty crazy,” said JJ Kilmer, who owns Indie Coffee with her husband Barrett. In the last 15 years, the couple has experienced several ‘Game Day’ rushes.

“It’s very different from our day of the week crowd,” said Kilmer. “All different people come from all over Wisconsin to have a good time.”

Kilmer says she’s gearing up for less activity on Regent Street this fall.

“It’s like in the retail industry if Christmas was canceled,” she said. “All of the sudden, this big thing that you rely on is gone.”

Further up Regent Street, Lucas Simon-Wambach is grateful for his neighborhood customers keeping him open this summer. He says he’s preparing for another new normal this fall at the Sconnie Bar.

“We know that it can sort of go in any direction and it can change on a day to day basis as well,” said Simon-Wambach. “We’re hoping for the best and expecting the worst.”

He says that Badger football Saturdays are easily his biggest days which means the next few months will be a test.

“This fall will be a much bigger change as far as the sales go but we’ll kind of take whatever we’re able to do and make the best of it,” Simon-Wambach said.

UW-Athletics announced the likelihood that no fans will enter Camp Randall this season.

In a letter to football season ticket holders on Wednesday, Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says there are potential losses of upwards of 60 million dollars.

In 2019, UW Athletics released an Economic Impact Study which revealed that at each home football game can bring $16 million dollars to the Wisconsin economy.

“The loss of fans at those games is definitely going to have an impact,” said Matt Kussow, the UW-Madison Director of Government Affairs. "

Kussow also works for Badgers United, an organization made up alumni and business leaders from across the state who focused on building a sustainable future for UW-Madison. He says that more COVID-19 changes to the campus could bring a hit of nearly $500 million.

“All the major funding streams that come into this campus are being affected by COVD-19,” said Kussow. “The loss of any money to UW-Athletics further jeopardizes the funding that UW-Madison relies on.”

Kussow adds that if college football does happen and the games are televised, the financial impact could be lessened.

As for Regent Street, business owners are hoping to see football back again soon.

“We’re ready for whatever comes around the corner, said Kilmer.

“All that stuff is still very unknown to us at this time,” said Simon-Wambach. “We’re just kind of going with the flow.”

To view the newly released Big Ten schedule, click HERE

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Rock Co. authorities seize firearms, cash and drugs from Janesville home

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit seized firearms, cash and drugs from a man’s home Wednesday morning.

Crime

Three more men charged in alleged looting at State St. clothing store

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Three men have been charged with burglary after prosecutors say they participated in looting at a Madison clothing store during unrest in late May.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 test from UW-Madison could provide better results using saliva

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison researchers believe a new COVID-19 test that uses spit could prove to be a faster, cheaper and less complicated method compared to other tests.

Local

Madison Metro bus driver cited after accidentally flipping van during U-turn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Madison Metro bus driver was cited after making a U-turn, clipping a van and causing the vehicle to flip over Wednesday, police say.

Latest News

Local

Dane County Regional Airport completes new taxiway project that improves safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Regional Airport has completed its three-year-long project that adds a parallel taxiway on one of the airport’s runways.

Coronavirus

7-day average of COVID-19 cases continues to drop since peak 11 days ago

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continued a downward trend Thursday, when the Wisconsin DHS reported a seven-day average of 810 cases over the past week - a significant drop from an average of 930 almost two weeks ago.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. Health Board rejects petition that calls for stricter COVID-19 response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Board of Health has rejected a petition that called for a far stricter response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the county.

State

100 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers return to U.S. after Ukraine deployment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
About 100 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers returned to the U.S. after a 10-month deployment to Ukraine Thursday.

State

Missing Altoona woman found dead, foul play not suspected

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Missing Altoona woman, Angela Coffield, has been pronounced dead.

State

Commission ponders firing Milwaukee police chief after protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The commission that oversees police in Milwaukee is considering firing the department’s chief after his handling of protests against police brutality exposed long-running tension with commissioners.