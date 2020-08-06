Regent St. businesses prepare for uncertain home football season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On a typical Saturday in the fall, if the Badgers are playing at home, it’s a busy day for businesses on Regent Street.

“It would pretty much be pretty crazy,” said JJ Kilmer, who owns Indie Coffee with her husband Barrett. In the last 15 years, the couple has experienced several ‘Game Day’ rushes.

“It’s very different from our day of the week crowd,” said Kilmer. “All different people come from all over Wisconsin to have a good time.”

Kilmer says she’s gearing up for less activity on Regent Street this fall.

“It’s like in the retail industry if Christmas was canceled,” she said. “All of the sudden, this big thing that you rely on is gone.”

Further up Regent Street, Lucas Simon-Wambach is grateful for his neighborhood customers keeping him open this summer. He says he’s preparing for another new normal this fall at the Sconnie Bar.

“We know that it can sort of go in any direction and it can change on a day to day basis as well,” said Simon-Wambach. “We’re hoping for the best and expecting the worst.”

He says that Badger football Saturdays are easily his biggest days which means the next few months will be a test.

“This fall will be a much bigger change as far as the sales go but we’ll kind of take whatever we’re able to do and make the best of it,” Simon-Wambach said.

UW-Athletics announced the likelihood that no fans will enter Camp Randall this season.

In a letter to football season ticket holders on Wednesday, Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says there are potential losses of upwards of 60 million dollars.

In 2019, UW Athletics released an Economic Impact Study which revealed that at each home football game can bring $16 million dollars to the Wisconsin economy.

“The loss of fans at those games is definitely going to have an impact,” said Matt Kussow, the UW-Madison Director of Government Affairs. "

Kussow also works for Badgers United, an organization made up alumni and business leaders from across the state who focused on building a sustainable future for UW-Madison. He says that more COVID-19 changes to the campus could bring a hit of nearly $500 million.

“All the major funding streams that come into this campus are being affected by COVD-19,” said Kussow. “The loss of any money to UW-Athletics further jeopardizes the funding that UW-Madison relies on.”

Kussow adds that if college football does happen and the games are televised, the financial impact could be lessened.

As for Regent Street, business owners are hoping to see football back again soon.

“We’re ready for whatever comes around the corner, said Kilmer.

“All that stuff is still very unknown to us at this time,” said Simon-Wambach. “We’re just kind of going with the flow.”

