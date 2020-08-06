Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force: Two charged with drug offenses, released on bond

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were charged with drug offenses Wednesday, according to a news release from the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force.

61-year-old Jerry L. Koch of Cuba City and 25-year-old Terri L. Arndt of Richland Center were arrested in the Town of Potosi on Saturday, Aug. 1. Officials allegedly found them with nearly 100 grams of methamphetamine.

Koch was charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine over 50 grams.

Arndt was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Koch was released from jail after posting a $5,000.00 cash bond, while Arndt was released on a $1,000.00 signature bond.

The charges were related to an investigation conducted by the task force.

