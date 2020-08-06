Advertisement

Rock Co. authorities seize firearms, cash and drugs from Janesville home

Rock Co. authorities were executing a search warrant at a 56-year-old man's home
Scott R. Gumble (Credit: Rock County Sheriff's Office)
Scott R. Gumble (Credit: Rock County Sheriff's Office)(Rock County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit seized firearms, cash and drugs from a man’s home Wednesday morning.

Rock Co. authorities were executing a search warrant at 56-year-old Scott R. Gumble’s home located at the 300 block of N. Washington Street when the items were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said they seized two firearms, cash, marijuana plants, processed marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during the search.

Gumble was arrested for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, manufacture/delivery of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gumble was released with a court date of Sept. 14 due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Three more men charged in alleged looting at State St. clothing store

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Three men have been charged with burglary after prosecutors say they participated in looting at a Madison clothing store during unrest in late May.

News

Regent St. businesses prepare for uncertain home football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Bars and restaurants are bracing for the reality of no fans in Camp Randall this fall.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 test from UW-Madison could provide better results using saliva

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison researchers believe a new COVID-19 test that uses spit could prove to be a faster, cheaper and less complicated method compared to other tests.

Local

Madison Metro bus driver cited after accidentally flipping van during U-turn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Madison Metro bus driver was cited after making a U-turn, clipping a van and causing the vehicle to flip over Wednesday, police say.

Latest News

Local

Dane County Regional Airport completes new taxiway project that improves safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Regional Airport has completed its three-year-long project that adds a parallel taxiway on one of the airport’s runways.

Coronavirus

7-day average of COVID-19 cases continues to drop since peak 11 days ago

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continued a downward trend Thursday, when the Wisconsin DHS reported a seven-day average of 810 cases over the past week - a significant drop from an average of 930 almost two weeks ago.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. Health Board rejects petition that calls for stricter COVID-19 response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Board of Health has rejected a petition that called for a far stricter response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the county.

State

100 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers return to U.S. after Ukraine deployment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
About 100 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers returned to the U.S. after a 10-month deployment to Ukraine Thursday.

State

Missing Altoona woman found dead, foul play not suspected

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Missing Altoona woman, Angela Coffield, has been pronounced dead.

State

Commission ponders firing Milwaukee police chief after protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The commission that oversees police in Milwaukee is considering firing the department’s chief after his handling of protests against police brutality exposed long-running tension with commissioners.