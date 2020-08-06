Rock Co. authorities seize firearms, cash and drugs from Janesville home

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit seized firearms, cash and drugs from a man’s home Wednesday morning.

Rock Co. authorities were executing a search warrant at 56-year-old Scott R. Gumble’s home located at the 300 block of N. Washington Street when the items were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said they seized two firearms, cash, marijuana plants, processed marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during the search.

Gumble was arrested for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, manufacture/delivery of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gumble was released with a court date of Sept. 14 due to the pandemic.

