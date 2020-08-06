Three more men charged in alleged looting at State St. clothing store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three men have been charged with burglary after prosecutors say they participated in looting at a Madison clothing store during unrest in late May.

According to a criminal complaint Thursday, Martin J. Engelhart, Noa Q. P. Reick and Matthew J. Wagner were charged with felony Burglary-Building or Dwelling.

Engelhart was already charged with substantial battery, criminal damage to property and attempted burglary for alleged looting on State Street and East Towne Mall, and for allegedly attacking an employee trying to protect a store on State Street from looting.

Thursday’s complaint outlines the most recent charges pressed against suspects law enforcement believe joined in rampant looting and vandalism along State Street in Madison’s downtown, coming on the heels of protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

According to the complaint, all three men were recorded on camera participating in looting at a clothing store in the 600 block of State Street on May 30, which is near the bottom of the downtown shopping corridor.

The security guard at the clothing store, which was not named in the complaint, later told police officers that five large and three smaller windows were broken in front of the shop. The guard guessed that looters caused at least $10,000 in damage to the clothing store.

City cameras, meanwhile, recorded several people running into the store, picking up items, and running out. The complaint states that one of the people recorded was Matthew J. Wagner, who apparently entered the store but did not take anything, though he is a felony offender. The other man recorded in the store was Martin J. Engelhart, the complaint states, who apparently stole a backpack.

Prosecutors say a witness nearby was also recording a Facebook Live at the time, and appears to have captured Noa Q. Reick breaking into the clothing store and stealing clothing. Another witness also took pictures of the alleged crime.

Later to police officers, Reick admitted he stole several sweatshirts from the clothing store.

Engelhart will be back in Dane County Court on Aug. 13 for his preliminary hearing. Wagner and Reick will be in court on Aug. 27 for their initial appearance.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.