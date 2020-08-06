Advertisement

Three more men charged in alleged looting at State St. clothing store

Three men have been charged with burglary after prosecutors say they participated in looting at a Madison clothing store during unrest in late May.
Nondescript photo of State Street amid looting and vandalism in late May
Nondescript photo of State Street amid looting and vandalism in late May(WMTV)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three men have been charged with burglary after prosecutors say they participated in looting at a Madison clothing store during unrest in late May.

According to a criminal complaint Thursday, Martin J. Engelhart, Noa Q. P. Reick and Matthew J. Wagner were charged with felony Burglary-Building or Dwelling.

Engelhart was already charged with substantial battery, criminal damage to property and attempted burglary for alleged looting on State Street and East Towne Mall, and for allegedly attacking an employee trying to protect a store on State Street from looting.

Thursday’s complaint outlines the most recent charges pressed against suspects law enforcement believe joined in rampant looting and vandalism along State Street in Madison’s downtown, coming on the heels of protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

According to the complaint, all three men were recorded on camera participating in looting at a clothing store in the 600 block of State Street on May 30, which is near the bottom of the downtown shopping corridor.

The security guard at the clothing store, which was not named in the complaint, later told police officers that five large and three smaller windows were broken in front of the shop. The guard guessed that looters caused at least $10,000 in damage to the clothing store.

City cameras, meanwhile, recorded several people running into the store, picking up items, and running out. The complaint states that one of the people recorded was Matthew J. Wagner, who apparently entered the store but did not take anything, though he is a felony offender. The other man recorded in the store was Martin J. Engelhart, the complaint states, who apparently stole a backpack.

Prosecutors say a witness nearby was also recording a Facebook Live at the time, and appears to have captured Noa Q. Reick breaking into the clothing store and stealing clothing. Another witness also took pictures of the alleged crime.

Later to police officers, Reick admitted he stole several sweatshirts from the clothing store.

Engelhart will be back in Dane County Court on Aug. 13 for his preliminary hearing. Wagner and Reick will be in court on Aug. 27 for their initial appearance.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Rock Co. authorities seize firearms, cash and drugs from Janesville home

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit seized firearms, cash and drugs from a man’s home Wednesday morning.

News

Regent St. businesses prepare for uncertain home football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Bars and restaurants are bracing for the reality of no fans in Camp Randall this fall.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 test from UW-Madison could provide better results using saliva

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison researchers believe a new COVID-19 test that uses spit could prove to be a faster, cheaper and less complicated method compared to other tests.

Local

Madison Metro bus driver cited after accidentally flipping van during U-turn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Madison Metro bus driver was cited after making a U-turn, clipping a van and causing the vehicle to flip over Wednesday, police say.

Latest News

Local

Dane County Regional Airport completes new taxiway project that improves safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Regional Airport has completed its three-year-long project that adds a parallel taxiway on one of the airport’s runways.

Coronavirus

7-day average of COVID-19 cases continues to drop since peak 11 days ago

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continued a downward trend Thursday, when the Wisconsin DHS reported a seven-day average of 810 cases over the past week - a significant drop from an average of 930 almost two weeks ago.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. Health Board rejects petition that calls for stricter COVID-19 response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Board of Health has rejected a petition that called for a far stricter response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the county.

State

100 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers return to U.S. after Ukraine deployment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
About 100 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers returned to the U.S. after a 10-month deployment to Ukraine Thursday.

State

Missing Altoona woman found dead, foul play not suspected

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Missing Altoona woman, Angela Coffield, has been pronounced dead.

State

Commission ponders firing Milwaukee police chief after protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The commission that oversees police in Milwaukee is considering firing the department’s chief after his handling of protests against police brutality exposed long-running tension with commissioners.