Warming temperatures heading into the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -THE NBC15 FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST BRIAN DOOGS:

High pressure remains in control through the end of the week. As winds shift to the south, we can expect a steady warm up with highs by Friday back into the 80s. Outside of some afternoon clouds and perhaps a passing sprinkle, no big concerns through Friday. Our next weathermaker will arrive just in time for the upcoming weekend.

Right now, scattered showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall looks to be around a quarter of an inch. We will keep an eye on the potential of a stronger storm or two if these storms can manage to form into a line. Still a few questions in regards to that. Summer conditions will return as temperatures climb back to the middle and upper 80s along with higher humidity levels.

Warm and humid conditions will stick around into much of next week. This will continue slight storm chances as well.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.