Wisconsin facing poll worker shortage ahead of August primary

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a week before Wisconsin’s August primary, the state still needs at least 900 more poll workers. On Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers mobilized the Wisconsin National Guard to help fill the gap, but local clerks still need the community to step up.

Sun Prairie is one city seeing a shortage ahead of Tuesday’s election. The Sun Prairie City Clerk asked football coach Kevin Konopacki to see if his players would stand in as poll workers.

“They pretty much said they’ll hire anybody that applies,” Konopacki remembered, adding that the city clerk asked, “Can you send a message out to the players and their parents, maybe their siblings?”

Many regular election workers are older and have cancelled shifts because of COVID-19 concerns.

“Many of them may have underlying health conditions that make it risky for them, and they’ve said, ‘I’m sorry I can’t do it',” said Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) spokesperson Reid Magney.

Magney said the shortage would probably not keep polling places from opening, but it could slow things down on Election Day.

One responsibility poll workers have is opening and processing absentee ballots. Over 850,000 absentee ballots have already been sent out, and it is important they get counted quickly.

“That takes time to open those, to process those, to feed them through the machines,” Magney said.

When Konopacki got the message from the city clerk, he knew his team could help.

“Just because we’re not playing doesn’t mean you still can’t do things to help with this community and be a leader away from the football field,” Konopacki said.

Some of his players have already started signing up.

“I’ve got a son who plays on the football field and some of his buddies, they’re expressing some interest too,” Konopacki said.

Magney said the WEC is making sure poll workers can do their job safely.

“We’ve shipped enough PPE and sanitizer to the counties for both August and November, so if you need to change masks multiple times during the day, all of that stuff, they have all of those supplies,” he explained.

If you are interested in signing up to be a poll worker, you can contact your local clerk’s office or visit the MyVote Wisconsin website. It is a paid position.

The WEC also wants to remind anyone voting absentee to send their ballots as soon as possible. It can take about a week for the ballots to reach the clerk’s office by mail.

About 853,000 ballots have been sent out to voters, about 47 percent of which have been returned.

If your city clerk’s office is offering drop-off sites, you can also drop off your absentee ballot there. You can also drop off your ballot at your polling place on Election Day.

