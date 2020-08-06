Woman walking her dog injured by hit-and-run driver in Middleton

CITY OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton police are asking for the public’s help after a 64-year-old woman walking her dog was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon. The driver of that vehicle then took off.

Middleton police say the woman was walking her dog on Lisa Lane just west of Parmenter Street just after 1 p.m. when she was hit by the vehicle.

The victim was brought to a local hospital, where she is in a stable condition.

The vehicle was last seen driving west on Lisa Lane.

The vehicle was described by witnesses as a gray four-door hatchback-style car being driven by a white male in his 20′s.

The vehicle sustained windshield damage on the driver’s side from the accident, according to Middleton police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have information about this vehicle, is asked to contact our police department at (608)824-7300.

