3 DNC workers test positive for COVID-19 after screening

2020 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION logo, graphic element on white
2020 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION logo, graphic element on white(AP)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -Organizers say three workers hired to help set up the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee have tested positive for COVID-19.

Daily screening for people working at the convention site, the Wisconsin Center, began last week in preparation for the Aug. 17-20 convention.

Organizers wanted to identify positive cases before the workers entered the venue and were around others.

The center district said in a statement that staff at the Wisconsin Center “followed the guidelines set forth by our client regarding daily health screens.”

