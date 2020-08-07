3 DNC workers test positive for COVID-19 after screening

MILWAUKEE (AP) -Organizers say three workers hired to help set up the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee have tested positive for COVID-19.

Daily screening for people working at the convention site, the Wisconsin Center, began last week in preparation for the Aug. 17-20 convention.

Organizers wanted to identify positive cases before the workers entered the venue and were around others.

The center district said in a statement that staff at the Wisconsin Center “followed the guidelines set forth by our client regarding daily health screens.”

