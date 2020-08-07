Advertisement

4 injured in vehicle crash on Madison’s east side

The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Oak Street Thursday evening
Crash on East Washington Avenue and Oak Street
Crash on East Washington Avenue and Oak Street(wmtv)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were injured in a vehicle crash on Madison’s east side, according to MPD officers on the scene.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Oak Street Thursday evening. One vehicle held four passengers while the other held one.

MPD confirmed the four individuals who were injured were transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Police say the driver of one vehicle was in their mid-30s while the other is in their mid-50s.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

