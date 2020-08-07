Advertisement

ACLU: New Milwaukee police chief shouldn’t use harsh tactics

The American Civil Liberties Union is warning the Milwaukee Police Department that its new chief shouldn’t use harsh tactics against protesters.
Attorney Frank Gimbel, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales(FOX6)
Aug. 7, 2020
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) -- The American Civil Liberties Union is warning the Milwaukee Police Department that its new chief shouldn’t use harsh tactics against protesters.

The city’s Fire and Police Commission demoted Police Chief Alfonso Morales to captain on Thursday after criticizing how he has handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown and his decision to use tear gas and pepper spray against George Floyd protesters earlier this summer.

The commission named Assistant Chief Michael Brunson, who is Black, acting chief. Brunson issued a short statement saying he looks forward to serving in his new role.

