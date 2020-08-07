Beloit Police Chief Zibolski interviewing to become Fargo, ND’s next police chief

CITY OF BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski has made the cut to become a finalist for the next police chief of Fargo, North Dakota.

Zibolski, as well as John Franklin, who served in law enforcement in Chicago, and Stacy Kelly, who served in law enforcement in Arizona and Virginia, have accepted an invitation to attend an in-person interview process in the City of Fargo starting on Aug. 20.

According to a news release, Fargo’s Police Chief Selection Committee at the conclusion of the interview process will recommend one of the three candidates to become the city’s new police chief.

A total of 26 applications were received for the position.

Chief Zibolski issued a statement through the City of Beloit:

“I am incredibly proud of the work that has been accomplished in the City of Beloit Police Department by the men and women who have strived to live our values of guardianship. The department has improved dramatically over the past five years, and it’s now situated for future leadership,” according to Zibolski.

“While I’ve been named a finalist, that is just a step in the process and does not necessarily mean I am leaving the City of Beloit. This is an opportunity for me to pursue other challenges. Regardless of the outcome, I will continue to serve the Beloit community with pride while I am chief of this department,” Zibolski says.

Zibolski has served as the chief of the City of Beloit Police Department since 2015. He began his career with the Milwaukee Police Department, where he served for 27 years until retiring at the rank of captain in 2011.

“The breadth of experiences and educational attributes of these candidates are of high caliber. In the next few weeks, we look forward to welcoming them to Fargo and assisting the Committee in its search to find the most qualified leader for the Fargo Police Department,” according to City of Fargo Human Resources Director Jill Minette in a statement.

