“Brewers on Deck” canceled in 2021

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) -An annual winter festival for fans of the Milwaukee Brewers will not be happening next year.

The organization announced Friday Brewers on Deck is canceled in 2021.

“It’s impossible to know at this time what restrictions may be in place that would require a different footprint or format for Brewers On Deck in January,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “It takes many months of lead time for our staff to plan and execute the event, and with so many uncertainties we unfortunately have to make this decision now.”

The event brings thousands of fans in one location to build excitement for the upcoming season. They can connect to players, coaches and alumni.

