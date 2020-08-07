Advertisement

DWD continues to train staff to connect unemployed Wisconsinites to jobs

By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Aug. 7, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Department of Workforce Development is continuing to train its staff to help unemployed Wisconsinites to jobs and other training opportunities during the pandemic.

In a press release on Friday, DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said Employment and Training Staff are providing one-on-one assistance by phone or e-mail to job seekers by helping them register on the Job Center of Wisconsin site or other online tools.

“COVID-19 continues to affect the way DWD delivers services, but we have been able to quickly adapt and transition to new service delivery models to help offer Wisconsin workers greater economic stability,” said Frostman.

He says DWD staff have contacted more than 12,000 unemployment insurance claimants directly to provide job search tips and create reemployment plans. He adds that more than 5,800 veterans have been contacted and developed more than 1,500 Individual Employment plans for veterans.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the state’s total unemployment stands at 260,606. Since March 15, DWD has paid 475,100 claimants more than $3.24 billion.

The DWD has awarded more than $3.4 million in grants through the Wisconsin Fast Forward program to help employers train new and existing employees and incarcerated individuals and provide students with technical education.

“Employment and Training staff are doing everything they can to help Wisconsin’s workforce and employers during this uncertain time,” said DWD’s Employment and Training Division Administrator Michele Carter. “We are increasing our direct services to customers and applying for additional grants to invest in Wisconsin’s economic infrastructure. We have already been awarded $9 million to support and expand apprenticeship opportunities and nearly $1 million to create temporary jobs for laid-off workers, including self-employed individuals whose businesses have been impacted by the public health emergency. We will continue to pursue funds to support Wisconsinites to pursue stable and fulfilling employment in family supporting jobs.”

