First Alert: Summer heat and humidity return this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Friday! Hopefully, you have some ‘cool’ activities planned this weekend because the summer heat and humidity are set to return. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be well into the 80s. Plus, it’s going to be very humid. With dew point temperatures near or just above 70 degrees, it’s going to feel oppressive outside. Despite the very warm temperatures and high humidity levels, dangerous heat is not expected, but you’ll still not want to over do it outside in the heat of the day.

Expect very high humidity levels this weekend. (WMTV NBC15)

This evening looks very nice to fire up the grill or take the dog for walk. Temperatures will drop through the 70s this evening before bottoming out in the low to mid 60s overnight. Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet.

We’ll have to keep a close eye on a developing complex of storms overnight in Minnesota. Most of the rain and storm activity will likely stay to our north overnight into Saturday morning. Depending on how far south this complex of storms builds, there is a chance a few showers or storms could impact the area Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Most of us won’t have to worry about rain or storms dampening our plans, though.

Future Radar - Saturday 12PM (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday afternoon will be very warn and humid. Highs on Saturday will be in low to mid 80s. Max heat indices will likely be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Saturday's Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday night will likely be a warm and muggy night. Temperatures will only drop to near 70 degrees.

Sunday looks like it’s going to be the hotter and more humid half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday be in the mid to upper 80s. Keep in mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat indices on Sunday will likely top 90 degrees.

A cold front will impact the area Sunday night into Monday morning. This front will bring in a decent chance for showers and storms. A few stronger storms can’t even be ruled out during this time. Lows Sunday night will be in the low to mid 70s.

Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday morning. Our rain chances will likely go down throughout the day. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will likely be the pick day of the workweek next week. Tuesday might be the only day next week without at least a slight chance of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Off and an rain and storms chances will be with us the rest of the week. Temperatures next week will be just above normal for this time of year. Highs next week will be in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.