Green Alert issued for missing veteran last seen in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Alert has been issued for a missing veteran who was last seen in Madison.

34-year-old Jeffrey Irvin Jr. left his home on the Madison’s west side for work Thursday morning at 5:45, and has not been seen since. Officials shared he did talk to his family around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, but is still gone.

Irvin is a combat veteran and has mentioned suicide in the past.

Officials believe Irvin is traveling in a black Acura TL with Wisconsin license plate 10637LE. There is a blue line painted across the front of that car.

Irvin is partially bald and has brown hair and green eyes, along with a brown and gray beard. He was last seen wearing jeans and a bright yellow t-shirt. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Irvin, or knows where he might be, is encouraged to contact police.

