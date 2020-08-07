Advertisement

Green Alert issued for missing veteran last seen in Madison

Jeffrey Irvin Jr. left his home on the west side Thursday morning and has been gone ever since
Jeffrey Irvin Jr.
Jeffrey Irvin Jr.(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Alert has been issued for a missing veteran who was last seen in Madison.

34-year-old Jeffrey Irvin Jr. left his home on the Madison’s west side for work Thursday morning at 5:45, and has not been seen since. Officials shared he did talk to his family around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, but is still gone.

Irvin is a combat veteran and has mentioned suicide in the past.

Officials believe Irvin is traveling in a black Acura TL with Wisconsin license plate 10637LE. There is a blue line painted across the front of that car.

Irvin is partially bald and has brown hair and green eyes, along with a brown and gray beard. He was last seen wearing jeans and a bright yellow t-shirt. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Irvin, or knows where he might be, is encouraged to contact police.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local COVID-19 survivors are left dealing with the devastating effects of the disease

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Middleton first responders take to the streets in COVID-friendly National Night Out

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Rural Wisconsin school districts work to navigate fall reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Middleton first responders take to the streets in COVID-friendly National Night Out

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Middleton first responders paraded through the city Thursday evening, for a COVID-friendly National Night Out.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources: “Water Safety Always Starts With A Life Jacket”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) news release, 89% of the 2019 boat fatalities in Wisconsin were not wearing life jackets.

Local

Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Wisconsin Chapter to host Madison Team Hope Walk

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Wisconsin Chapter is hosting a Madison Team Hope Walk/Run on Sunday, Aug. 16. The event is set to take place at McKee Farms Park at 9 a.m in Fitchburg.

Local

Riverwest Breweries to hold a Madison beer drive-thru

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Company Brewing, Gathering Place Brewing and Lakefront Brewery will be offering beer at a drive-thru in Madison The drive thru is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 12-4 p.m. The event will be held at 505 South Rosa Road in the University Research Park, according to a news release.

Local

Urban League launches $5 million initiative to increase homeownership among Black Madisonians

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Urban League of Greater Madison President & CEO, Ruben L. Anthony, Jr., announced Thursday that the organization is launching a new $5 million initiative to increase homeownership among Black Madisonians.

News

4 injured in vehicle crash on Madison’s east side

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Four people were injured in a vehicle crash on Madison’s east side, according to MPD officers on the scene.

Crime

Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force: Two charged with drug offenses, released on bond

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
61-year-old Jerry L. Koch of Cuba City and 25-year-old Terri L. Arndt of Richland Center were arrested in the Town of Potosi on Saturday, Aug. 1. Officials allegedly found them with nearly 100 grams of methamphetamine.