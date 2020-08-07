Advertisement

Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Wisconsin Chapter to host Madison Team Hope Walk

The event is set to take place at McKee Farms Park at 9 a.m in Fitchburg.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Wisconsin Chapter is hosting a Madison Team Hope Walk/Run on Sunday, Aug. 16.

The event is set to take place at McKee Farms Park at 9 a.m in Fitchburg.

According to a news release, Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event. Thousands walk together every year to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s Disease, a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain.

HDSA says the total Huntington’s Disease population is over 5,000 in Wisconsin.

Individuals looking to donate and/or participate can do so here.

