Madison police needing your help finding alleged looters during unrest

Madison police need your helping finding multiple people they say are connected to vandalism and looting during unrest in the city’s downtown this summer.
Nondescript photo of State Street amid looting and vandalism in late May
Nondescript photo of State Street amid looting and vandalism in late May
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police need your helping finding multiple people they say are connected to vandalism and looting during unrest in the city’s downtown this summer.

Police did not offer any other details on their Facebook page. If you can identify this individual, submit a tip online at P3Tips.com

Several suspects have already been charged for allegedly looting and vandalizing stores along State Street and at East Towne Mall.

MPD’s Burglary Crime Unit is seeking the public’s help to identify this person of interest related to vandalism and...

Posted by Madison Police Department on Friday, August 7, 2020

