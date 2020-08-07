Advertisement

Madison police searching for hit-and-run driver in crash that injured 4 people

Crash on East Washington Avenue and Oak Street
Crash on East Washington Avenue and Oak Street(wmtv)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are searching for the driver of an SUV that ran away from a crash that injured four people Thursday night.

Police responded to the crash at East Washington Avenue and Oak Street at 7:09 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses say the SUV struck a van and the SUV’s driver took off from the scene.

Four passengers in the van were injured.

Police say on Friday, a woman who was initially in critical condition is now expected to survive.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting MPD with reconstructing the crash.

