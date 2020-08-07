Meth, guns, and cash seized after traffic stop, Reedsburg police say

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -More than 25 grams of methamphetamine was seized from a Reedsburg woman’s car following a traffic stop on Thursday morning, says police.

Reedsburg police say they pulled over Angel F. Williams at 10:44 a.m on the 1700 block of Viking Drive.

Police K9 “Xena” was deployed and officers found numerous drug-related items, two guns, and more than $3,000 in cash during a vehicle search.

The 48-year-old was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (25.5 grams), Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Angel F. Williams (Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Reedsburg Police Department at 608-524-2376.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.