Middleton first responders take to the streets in COVID-friendly National Night Out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton first responders paraded through the city Thursday evening, for a COVID-friendly National Night Out.

Officer Tom Wilson said his department, along with all other Dane County agencies, had to cancel its “biggest event of the year” due to coronavirus concerns. Last year, he said, the event drew a crowd of about 1,500 to a park. It offered a chance to connect with first responders over activities and food.

Wilson, the department’s community awareness officer, said he “felt the need to do something because it’s such a positive event.”

“We have such a great turnout,” he continued. “Everybody enjoys the event, and with people still being restricted on activities they can do, [we] still wanted to do something.”

Matt Newman watched the parade, alongside his wife and two young daughters. He said, “It’s good to get out and do something a little different considering the circumstances. [It’s] something fun for the girls to do and show our appreciation.”

“Hopefully next year, we’ll be back, just like we’ve always been,” Wilson said.

Janesville police said they have canceled their National Night Out event this year. A spokesperson for Beloit Police said its event is on hold, though it’s “unlikely” to occur this year.

