Military training flights out of Volk Field set for Aug. 10-21

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WMTV) - Military aircraft out of Volk Field in Juneau County will once again be conducting training flights, starting Aug. 10.

Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs said in a release Friday that residents can expect heightened activity in the skies from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Aug 10-21.

Residents in the following counties may hear the jets during those days: Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jackson, Juneau, Marathon, Marquette, Monroe, Outagamie, Portage, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, and Wood.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.