Advertisement

Military training flights out of Volk Field set for Aug. 10-21

Military aircraft out of Volk Field in Juneau County will once again be conducting training flights, starting Aug. 10.
An F-16 flying out of Volk Field
An F-16 flying out of Volk Field(Volk Field/Camp Douglas)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WMTV) - Military aircraft out of Volk Field in Juneau County will once again be conducting training flights, starting Aug. 10.

Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs said in a release Friday that residents can expect heightened activity in the skies from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Aug 10-21.

Residents in the following counties may hear the jets during those days: Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jackson, Juneau, Marathon, Marquette, Monroe, Outagamie, Portage, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, and Wood.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

At least 2 challenges filed against Kanye West’s bid to be on the Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
At least two challenges have been filed against rapper Kayne West’s bid to be on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin this November.

Crime

MPD: Burglars break into five Madison homes overnight, stealing cars

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police are investigating after at least five homes were burglarized overnight Friday.

News

Six-year-old gives back to fellow classmates for her birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Wisconsin youth vote plays major role in 2020 presidential election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The state of Wisconsin will play a key role in the 2020 presidential election.

Latest News

News

Beloit Police Chief Zibolski interviewing to become Fargo, ND’s next police chief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
City of Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski has made the cut to become a finalist for the new police chief of Fargo, North Dakota.

National

3 Fla. children safe after police chase involving suspected human trafficker

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Staff
Three children are safe after a human trafficking suspect’s car rolled over and crashed during a high speed chase Wednesday.

Crime

Madison police needing your help finding alleged looters during unrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police need your helping finding multiple people they say are connected to vandalism and looting during unrest in the city’s downtown this summer.

State

ACLU: New Milwaukee police chief shouldn’t use harsh tactics

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The American Civil Liberties Union is warning the Milwaukee Police Department that its new chief shouldn’t use harsh tactics against protesters.

Coronavirus

Slight jump in percent of positive cases reported on Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The percent of positive new cases and confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped on Friday even as the Wisconsin DHS processed 3,800 fewer tests.

Local

Six-year-old gives back to fellow classmates for her birthday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
Brynlee Simler from Sun Prairie created gift baskets to give students in low-income families.