Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after being struck by car in Town of Springfield, sheriff’s office says

(MGN)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after being rear-ended by a possible drunken driver in the Town of Springfield Thursday night, says the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, along with Middleton police officers, arrived at County Highway K and U.S. Highway 12 at 9:23 p.m.

Sgt. Jessamy Torres says the motorcycle was stopped at the intersection when it were struck from behind by a 2012 Buick sedan.

The motorcyclist was taken to UW Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The crash is currently under investigation and the sheriff’s office says alcohol appears to be a factor in the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

All lanes of I-39/90 reopened after rollover crash near Windsor

Updated: 6 hours ago
The interstate reopened around 6 a.m. after being closed for hours.

News

Green Alert issued for missing veteran last seen in Madison

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Jeffrey Irvin Jr. left his home on the west side Thursday morning and has been gone ever since.

News

Local COVID-19 survivors are left dealing with the devastating effects of the disease

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Middleton first responders take to the streets in COVID-friendly National Night Out

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Rural Wisconsin school districts work to navigate fall reopening plans

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Middleton first responders take to the streets in COVID-friendly National Night Out

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Middleton first responders paraded through the city Thursday evening, for a COVID-friendly National Night Out.

News

Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources: “Water Safety Always Starts With A Life Jacket”

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) news release, 89% of the 2019 boat fatalities in Wisconsin were not wearing life jackets.

Local

Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Wisconsin Chapter to host Madison Team Hope Walk

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Wisconsin Chapter is hosting a Madison Team Hope Walk/Run on Sunday, Aug. 16. The event is set to take place at McKee Farms Park at 9 a.m in Fitchburg.

Local

Riverwest Breweries to hold a Madison beer drive-thru

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Company Brewing, Gathering Place Brewing and Lakefront Brewery will be offering beer at a drive-thru in Madison The drive thru is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 12-4 p.m. The event will be held at 505 South Rosa Road in the University Research Park, according to a news release.

Local

Urban League launches $5 million initiative to increase homeownership among Black Madisonians

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Urban League of Greater Madison President & CEO, Ruben L. Anthony, Jr., announced Thursday that the organization is launching a new $5 million initiative to increase homeownership among Black Madisonians.