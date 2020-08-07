Motorcyclist dies after being struck by car in Town of Springfield, sheriff’s office says
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after being rear-ended by a possible drunken driver in the Town of Springfield Thursday night, says the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies, along with Middleton police officers, arrived at County Highway K and U.S. Highway 12 at 9:23 p.m.
Sgt. Jessamy Torres says the motorcycle was stopped at the intersection when it were struck from behind by a 2012 Buick sedan.
The motorcyclist was taken to UW Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
The crash is currently under investigation and the sheriff’s office says alcohol appears to be a factor in the cause of the crash.
