Motorcyclist dies after being struck by car in Town of Springfield, sheriff’s office says

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after being rear-ended by a possible drunken driver in the Town of Springfield Thursday night, says the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, along with Middleton police officers, arrived at County Highway K and U.S. Highway 12 at 9:23 p.m.

Sgt. Jessamy Torres says the motorcycle was stopped at the intersection when it were struck from behind by a 2012 Buick sedan.

The motorcyclist was taken to UW Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The crash is currently under investigation and the sheriff’s office says alcohol appears to be a factor in the cause of the crash.

