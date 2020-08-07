MPD: Burglars break into five Madison homes overnight, stealing cars

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after at least five homes were burglarized overnight Friday.

According to MPD:

· Residents of a home in the 1200 block of Glacier Hill Drive woke up to find car keys and wallets missing from the kitchen. They later learned that their 2018 Hyundai Tucson and a 2015 Kia Sportage had been stolen from the garage. Debit cards taken during the break-in were also used at several businesses.

· Suspects broke into a home in the 5100 block of Esker Drive. Electronics were taken from the house, and a 2005 Hyundai Azera driven from the garage.

· In the 5400 block of Katie Lane, a resident heard muffled sounds in the kitchen around 3:40 a.m. A garage door, which had been closed, was found open, and the dome light of a parked truck on. It was not clear what might be missing, according to police.

· On Merrick Court, multiple items were stolen from a home, including a 2016 Honda Accord and a 2003 Hyundai Elantra, both parked in the driveway.

· A resident on Park Meadow Drive told MPD officers that his 2015 Chevy Malibu was stolen from his garage. His wife’s purse was missing from the kitchen.

