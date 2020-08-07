Advertisement

Navigating COVID-19: managing social pressures during the pandemic

By Caroline Peterson
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With no clear end in sight to COVID-19 restrictions and a recent uptick in cases tied to gatherings, deciding on whether to join in on summer fun with larger groups can be tough to say no to.

Health experts explain many have an increased desire to engage in more traditional summer activities, but certain gatherings can increase the risk of spreading and contracting the virus.

UW Health psychologist Dr. Shilagh Mirgain shared tips on how to stay physically and mentally healthy, while dealing with different kinds of social pressures.

“One of the contributing factors that we are finding is peer pressure. We tend to adopt new health behaviors when those in our social group are adopting them too,” she said.

To help maintain healthy choices and connections with peers, she recommends: set your own boundaries for what you feel comfortable doing, be comfortable saying no when it comes to doing something that makes you feel unsafe, be a good example, and respect differences of other people.

“Depending on where you are at in your particular community with COVID-19 rates, there are going to be some differences, but it is important to know what you want to be doing with your personal guidelines and communicating that with others,” she said.

Mirgain said with many people wanting things to return to normal, there can be a lot of anxiety and uncertainty especially during the warmer months. She recommended returning to simpler joys, such as planning things outdoors.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump's press conference from Bedminster, N.J.

Updated: 24 minutes ago
President Trump holds a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Coronavirus

Navigating COVID-19: managing social pressures during the pandemic

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The rally could become one of the largest public gatherings since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus

No masks, no travel restrictions at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
South Dakota motorcycle rally to go on without mask mandates.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US hiring slows in July as signs of lasting damage emerge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound.

Coronavirus

US reports show racial disparities in kids with COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has exposed racial fractures in the U.S. health care system, as Black, Hispanic and Native Americans have been hospitalized and killed by COVID-19 at far higher rates than other groups.

National

Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals’ game Friday against the Chicago Cubs was postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
The U.S. Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the three months that ended in June as the beleaguered agency — hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic — piles up financial losses that officials warn could top $20 billion over two years.

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump’s press conference from Bedminster, N.J.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

National

Suspension lifted of Georgia student who took crowded hallway photo

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media.