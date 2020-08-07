Riverwest Breweries to hold a Madison beer drive-thru

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Company Brewing, Gathering Place Brewing and Lakefront Brewery will be offering beer at a drive-thru event in Madison

The drive-thru is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 12-4 p.m. The event will be held at 505 South Rosa Road in the University Research Park, according to a news release. The beer to be sold at the event will be announced next week.

The breweries say the event is meant to provide a way for people to try new beer from three breweries in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood.

“Riverwest is Milwaukee’s craft brewery hub,” said Joe Yeado, founder of Gathering Place Brewing. “Each brewery has their niche and we collaborate on beers and events throughout the year so it made perfect sense that we’d do this Madison drive-thru together.”

Cans and cases can be purchased in advance in a pre-sale event on the Gathering Place website from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21.

Beer will be available for purchase at the event with credit card payments only, as the event is designed to be contactless. Customers purchasing Gathering Place beer will receive a coupon to buy cans from the brewery at local Madison liquor stores.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.