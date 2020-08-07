Advertisement

Rollover crash closes all lanes of I-39/90 near Windsor

.
.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of I-39/90 near Windsor are closed Friday morning after a crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate at Mile Marker 129 between Cuba Valley Road and Windsor Road.

Wisconsin State Patrol shared that one car was involved. Both EMS and Med Flight were called for the four people inside the car, but the extent of their injuries are not known.

The interstate is expected to remain closed, possibly affecting the morning commute.

